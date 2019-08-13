Breaking News Emails
Rapper ASAP Rocky briefly discussed his arrest in Sweden telling fans at a concert over the weekend that it was a "scary" but "humbling" experience.
"So happy to be here right now. Y’all don’t even understand. I’m so happy to be here," the rapper told a crowd Sunday at the Real Street Fest in Anaheim, California, his first performance since he was detained on June 30.
"That a scary, humbling experience, but I’m here right now. God is good," he said.
The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm after he and two of his entourage allegedly got into a street brawl with a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari.
Mayers, 30, pleaded not guilty to assault last month as his trial kicked off claiming that he and the two members of his entourage were acting in self-defense after being harassed by Jafari and another man.
Prosecutors said that Mayers threw Jafari to the ground before the three men kicked and punched him.
The two-time Grammy nominee, who was in Stockholm headlining a festival, has said that he was unfairly treated because he is black.
The case attracted widespread attention, with celebrities such as Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Diddy calling for Mayer's release. President Donald Trump also weighed in, tweeting that he was "very disappointed" in the country's prime minister, Stefan Löfven.
"Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers," he wrote in a July 25 post. "Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky."
Mayers was released from jail on Aug. 2 as he awaits a final judgment in his case.
During his performance on Sunday, the rapper thanked all his supporters saying their prayers "uplifted" his spirits.
"I can’t thank you all enough," he said.