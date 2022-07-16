Rapper Kodak Black arrested during traffic stop in Florida

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Florida, the state Highway Patrol said.

Black, a Florida native whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was driving in Fort Lauderdale in a purple Dodge Durango with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, according to NBC Miami.

A check showed that the vehicle's registration and the rapper's license were expired. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol pulled Black over, the news station reported.

Troopers said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search, the troopers found nearly $75,000 in cash and a small clear bag that contained 31 white tablets later determined to be oxycodone, according to the station.

Oxycodone is a prescription opioid that treats pain but can become highly addictive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

Black, 25, was taken into custody on charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and trafficking oxycodone, online arrest records show.

The Florida Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached Saturday.

Bradford Cohen, Black's attorney, said the rapper was given a $75,000 bond and will bond out from jail later Saturday.

"Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of 75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly," Cohen said in a statement.

The arrest comes one week before Black is scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. The rapper has been arrested numerous times, most recently on New Year's Day for trespassing.