Rapper Lil Marlo dead in Atlanta

Atlanta rapper Rudolph Johnson, better known as Lil Marlo, is dead, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday morning that a deceased individual by the name of Rudolph Johnson was brought in during the last 24 hours after reports surfaced of the rapper’s death. Johnson was reportedly 27, though the medical examiner’s office told NBC News he was 30.

Cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed that officers found a 30-year-old man who was shot in a vehicle on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass after responding to a call about an accident on Saturday night. Police did not confirm the man’s identity.

The department believed the driver was intentionally shot and the department's homicide investigators are looking into the incident.

Johnson was an upcoming artist who emerged on the scene in 2017 with "2 Hard the Way," a collaboration with his friend Lil Baby. The rapper recently released his album “1st and 3rd,” which he has been promoting on his Instagram profile.

Johnson posted a series of photos and videos with his children on Father's Day, with the caption "Thanks For Making Me Y’all Father I Wouldn’t Trade Y’all For Da World."

Fans and fellow artists mourned Johnson’s death on social media, including his Quality Control Music label mate Lil Yachty, who said the two had been working on music together recently.

RIP MARLO FLY HIGH 🤞🏽💙 — nessly. (@nessly24k) July 12, 2020

A representative for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. Universal Music Group, the parent corporation that owns Quality Control Music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.