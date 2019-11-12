Rapper Lil Reese was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the neck at an intersection in a Chicago suburb.
Country Club Hills police responded at 2:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a gunshot victim in the nearby city of Markham, about 25 miles south of Chicago, according to a statement from police. When officers arrived, they found a car that had "fresh blood" on the driver's seat and blood on the ground next to the car.
Witnesses told police that a man had brought a gunshot victim to the hospital, and officers found the man in the emergency room of the nearby Advocate South Suburban Hospital. He was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center, nearer to Chicago, according to Country Club Hills police.
The victim was shot once in the neck area, police said.
Officials at the medical center told The Associated Press that the wounded man is Tavares Taylor, who is known as Lil Reese. They said he was in critical condition upon arrival.
Lil Reese, 26, became known after collaborating with artists like Chief Keef and Fredo Santana.
Police said the shooting is under investigation, and have not said whether they have identified a suspect.