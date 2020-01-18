Rapper Pop Smoke indicted for allegedly transporting stolen Rolls-Royce over state lines

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was indicted for allegedly transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce across state lines, federal authorities said.
The rapper, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, is accused of "knowingly and intentionally" transporting the pricey Rolls-Royce Wraith between November and December, according to an indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York.
He's been charged with one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
The car was a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, according to TMZ. That model costs from about $327,000 to $375,200, according to edmunds.com.
Jackson allegedly met the owner of the car at a recording studio in Los Angeles, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement sources. The rapper and the owner reportedly made a verbal agreement that Jackson could use the car in an upcoming music video in exchange for the owner receiving special treatment at a future concert.
Jackson was supposed to return the car the day after his music video shoot. When the vehicle wasn't brought back, the owner tracked it to Arizona using GPS and then called the police to report it stolen, according to TMZ.
The owner said Jackson snapped a photo with the car in December and posted it to his social media, with the location tagged in New York.
NBC News reached out to Jackson's representative and his lawyer on Saturday but did not immediately hear back.