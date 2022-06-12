Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested prior to Governor's Ball performance

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested Saturday before his scheduled performance at New York City's annual Governor's Ball music festival.

Ricch, whose legal name is Rodrick Moore, was arrested with two other people after private security team members at Citi Field saw firearms in a car at about 6:20 p.m. E.T., the New York Police Department said.

The Governor's Ball official lineup had Ricch on the schedule for Saturday, but the festival's official Twitter account announced shortly after 7 p.m. that he wouldn't be doing his set.

Ricch, 23, was charged with criminal possession of weapon, criminal possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device.

A representative listed for Ricch's at his music label, Atlantic Records, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.