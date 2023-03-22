Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after being jumped at Florida gym, lawyer says

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized after being attacked in a South Florida gym on Tuesday, his lawyer said.

The 26-year-old rapper was in the sauna when three or four people approached him and "beat him up," attorney Lance Lazzaro said.

He said 6ix9ine tried to fight back. A video posted on social media showed the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, walking through the gym with blood on his face.

"He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital," Lazzaro said in a statement.

It's not clear if 6ix9ine is still hospitalized.

In 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in federal prison after he agreed to help prosecutors put away two leaders of a violent New York gang. He was released early the following year.