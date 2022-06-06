Rapper Trouble killed in domestic home invasion at residence of 'female friend'

Rapper Trouble, best known for his music showing the grittier side of life in his hometown of Atlanta, was killed in a domestic violence shooting early Sunday, area authorities said. He was 34 years old.

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, died in a 3:20 a.m. home invasion at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jedidia Canty said at a news conference Sunday.

A suspect, named as 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Atlanta, was being sought and was the subject of warrants in the case that are based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, Canty said.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday, Def Jam, one of the rapper's record labels, shared condolences with Trouble's family.

"A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented," the post reads.

The suspect was involved in a "domestic situation" with the woman Trouble was visiting, and the rapper and the suspect did not know each other, Canty said.

The suspect apparently breached her residence and opened fire, striking Trouble in the chest once, she said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not identified, and she was not described as injured.

As fans used social media to grieve and express anger over the artist's death, the sheriff's spokesperson said, "I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now."

She said deputies were looking at all the suspect's known haunts in an attempt to take him in to custody.

Alexis Skyy, Trouble's ex-girlfriend, announced his death on Twitter Sunday.

"Rip @TroubleDTE," she wrote. "I'm so sorry this happened to you Skoob. You didn't deserve this. I'm praying for your kids and family."

Music streaming service Tidal marked the somber day by writing on Instagram, “Rest In Peace, Trouble.”

The rapper was known for songs like “Bring It Back,” "Ain't My Fault" and "Come Thru," among others.

Trouble released his first mix tape “December 17th” in 2011, which was quickly recognized by Complex as one of the best of the year. It was named for the date Trouble was released from prison.

Complex described Trouble’s music as showing off the grittier side of Atlanta while having “considerable musicality” and “serious pop sensibilities.”

Trouble continued releasing mix tapes through 2017 before exploring the traditional album format. His last two long players, "Edgewood" and "Thug Luv," were released by labels under Universal Music Group, including Def Jam and Ear Drummer/Interscope.

Los Angeles hip-hop journalist Jeff Weiss tweeted that Trouble "rapped like a 7-foot Terminator — an invincible force of nature — but with an emotional streak, artful videos, and agile cadences that offered perfect balance."

"Some of the hardest street rap ever made," Weiss said. "Real is rare."