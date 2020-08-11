Raymond Allen, actor on 'Sanford and Son' and 'Good Times,' dies at 91

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Raymond Allen, the actor known for his roles as Uncle Woody on "Sanford and Son" and Ned the Wino on "Good Times," died on Monday after a battle with respiratory issues. He was 91.

Raymond Allen in "Sanford and Son" on NBC. Sanford and Son / NBC

His daughter, actress Ta Ronce Allen, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," she wrote. "His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings."

She continued, "What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels."

Allen had been previously diagnosed with a bacterial infection in May, but tested negative for coronavirus. He had been treated at a health care facility in California since 2016 after struggling with pneumonia. He was found there unresponsive on Monday morning.

Along with playing Uncle Woody during the show's run from 1972 to 1977, he reprised the role for a spinoff series called "The Sanford Arms." He also worked on "The Love Boat," "The Jeffersons," "Wattstax," "What's Happening" and as Merle the Earl on "Starsky and Hutch." He stepped away from acting in 1985 due to medical issues.

Allen is survived by his daughters, Ta Ronce and Brenda Allen.