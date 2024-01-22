Razzies 2024: Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez up for worst actors; ‘Shazam 2,’ ‘Ant-Man 3’ earn 4 nods

Awards season is here, which means it is also time for the annual Golden Raspberry Awards. The Razzies, which aims to (dis)honor the least successful films of the year, has announced nominations for its 44th edition.
The most-nominated film is “Expend4bles,” the fourth entry in the action-packed, but critically underwhelming, “The Expendables” franchise. It received seven nominations.
Tied for second place with five noms are “The Exorcist: Believer,” the revival of the classic horror series, and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a blood-soaked take on everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear. Two big-budget superhero movies, DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” both got four nominations.
Last year, Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” led the competition with eight nominations, going on to bag the prize for worst picture. The group also felt compelled to issue an apology last year after nominating then-11-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category of worst actress for her performance in the horror remake “Firestarter.” The nod was met with sharp criticism, with original “Firestarter” star Drew Barrymore saying it “makes my blood boil.”
“We believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices,” Razzies founder John Wilson wrote in a statement. “We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included. Since our motto is ‘Own Your Bad,’ we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it.”
The Razzies also found itself compelled to issue another act of penance last year, naming a special award to Bruce Willis. With numerous direct-to-video actioners in recent years, the actor had become such a Razzie regular that the awards group created a category of “worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.” After Willis and his family publicly disclosed the actor’s struggles with aphasia, a language disorder that causes brain damage, the Razzies rescinded the category.
Founded in 1981, Razzie nominations are now determined by a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anybody can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500. Even with those funds rolling in, though, the organization’s antiquated official website still seems to be formatted for internet users from more than a decade ago.
See the full list of this year’s nominations below.
WORST PICTURE
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST ACTOR
- Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
- Vin Diesel / Fast X
- Chris Evans / Ghosted
- Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight / Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
- Ana de Armas / Ghosted
- Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
- Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
- Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kim Cattrall / About My Father
- Megan Fox / Expend4bles
- Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
- Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
- David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey