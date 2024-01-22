Razzies 2024: Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez up for worst actors; ‘Shazam 2,’ ‘Ant-Man 3’ earn 4 nods

Awards season is here, which means it is also time for the annual Golden Raspberry Awards. The Razzies, which aims to (dis)honor the least successful films of the year, has announced nominations for its 44th edition.

The most-nominated film is “Expend4bles,” the fourth entry in the action-packed, but critically underwhelming, “The Expendables” franchise. It received seven nominations.

Tied for second place with five noms are “The Exorcist: Believer,” the revival of the classic horror series, and “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,” a blood-soaked take on everyone’s favorite honey-loving bear. Two big-budget superhero movies, DC’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” both got four nominations.

Last year, Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” led the competition with eight nominations, going on to bag the prize for worst picture. The group also felt compelled to issue an apology last year after nominating then-11-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category of worst actress for her performance in the horror remake “Firestarter.” The nod was met with sharp criticism, with original “Firestarter” star Drew Barrymore saying it “makes my blood boil.”

“We believe a public apology is owed Ms. Armstrong, and wish to say we regret any hurt she experienced as a result of our choices,” Razzies founder John Wilson wrote in a statement. “We have never intended to bury anyone’s career. It is why our Redeemer Award was created. We all make mistakes, very much us included. Since our motto is ‘Own Your Bad,’ we realize that we ourselves must also live up to it.”

The Razzies also found itself compelled to issue another act of penance last year, naming a special award to Bruce Willis. With numerous direct-to-video actioners in recent years, the actor had become such a Razzie regular that the awards group created a category of “worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.” After Willis and his family publicly disclosed the actor’s struggles with aphasia, a language disorder that causes brain damage, the Razzies rescinded the category.

Founded in 1981, Razzie nominations are now determined by a select committee before ballots are issued to the membership. Anybody can become a voting member of the Razzies by paying an annual fee of $40 or a lifetime membership of $500. Even with those funds rolling in, though, the organization’s antiquated official website still seems to be formatted for internet users from more than a decade ago.

See the full list of this year’s nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY