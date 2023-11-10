'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' cast mates suing each other over beauty treatments

Two "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast mates are suing each over disputed beauty treatments — with one claiming she was never paid for services rendered and the other saying the work was botched.

Beauty Lab and Laser LLC, a business co-owned by original “RHOSLC” figure Heather Gay, said it made a contract on Dec. 10, 2019, to perform a series of “cosmetic injections” on defendant Monica Fowler for $2,449, according to a lawsuit filed by the company.

Fowler, who is in her first year on "RHOSLC" and goes by Monica Garcia, paid $449 up front but has since "failed to make any other payments that were due under the" agreement, the company said in the civil action filed Aug. 14 in Salt Lake County District Court.

Monica Garcia on an episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Courtesy Bravo

Garcia admitted in the countersuit that she hasn't paid a dime since that original $449 because of bad work.

"The parties reached an oral accord and satisfaction wherein Monica paid for another, competent party to fix the damage to Monica's nose and lips caused by the incompetent, negligent actions of Beauty Lab's staff, and Beauty Lab was entitled to no further payment," according to Monica's countersuit filed on Sept. 13.

Garcia is seeking less than $50,000 in damages, according to the countersuit.

Gay defended her staff in a statement Thursday.

"Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself," she said in statement on social media. "This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability."

Despite the unpaid bill hanging over them, Gay and Garcia appeared to be friendly to one another in "RHOSLC" episodes that have aired this season.

When Garcia admitted to an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law, that dramatic moment was filmed in a one-on-one between she and Gay, the author of "Bad Mormon." The 18-month-long affair ended in her excommunication from the church, Garcia said.

Attorneys for both “RHOSLC” stars and a rep for Bravo, which airs the show, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Bravo is owned by NBC Universal, which is the parent company of NBC News.