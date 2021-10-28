'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley held at gunpoint in home invasion

Dorit Kemsley, a star of the Bravo reality television show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was held at gunpoint and robbed by three male suspects during a home invasion on Wednesday evening, sources close to the star confirmed to NBC News.

On Wednesday, at about 10:50 p.m. local time, officers responded to a report of a home invasion on the 17000 block of Adlon Road in Encino, California, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said.

"Three male suspects took an unknown amount of property," the LAPD said. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries. LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division, which deals with high-profile and celebrity-related cases, is now handling the investigation.

Representatives for Kemsley declined to comment Thursday. Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.