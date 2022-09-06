A Reddit post about a sex playlist made an 11-year-old song go viral. The DJ behind it weighs in on its success.

A Redditor went viral last week after posting about how his girlfriend hates his sex playlist, specifically his favorite song on it: Hudson Mohawke’s “Cbat.”

Now, Mohawke, a DJ and producer whose real name is Ross Birchard, is weighing in on the playlist choice. His advice to couples hoping for romance in the bedroom? Don’t use his song.

“It’s not a song I would’ve put on a sex playlist, but kink-shaming is none of my business,” said Mohawke, 36, laughing during a recent Zoom interview with NBC News.

The staccato electronic song is best categorized as EDM trap music, which is why many online responded with confusion and shock when reading the viral Reddit post.

Redditor u/TylerLife posted Thursday on the subreddit, or niche community, TIFU. In the post, he said he messed up by using "Cbat" in the bedroom with his girlfriend for two years. His girlfriend had only just confessed that she hated the song.

"I don’t understand why it has taken her two years to tell me she hates that song, it’s a good love making song with good rhythm," TylerLife, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, wrote.

In his text, TylerLife included a link to "Cbat." After listening to the song, commenters couldn't comprehend the music choice for the intimate activity.

One person said the song sounded like "robot dolphin sounds," while another suggested the song sounded like "an inflatable clown toy falling down the stairs."

"Omg it gets worse the longer you listen. I am CRYING with laughter," another Redditor wrote.

"I listened to that song and literally have tears in my eyes from cracking up," another added. "Thank you for making my day, and my sympathies dude for the absolute roasting you are getting and will continue to get in this comments section."

On TikTok, the song took on a new life. Users tried to decipher exactly how the song would work during a romantic moment. The song has been used more than 85,000 times on the platform.

It also blew up on Twitter, where one user posted a screenshot of the Reddit post.

"please read this and then listen to the song. you are not prepared for the song," the user wrote in the tweet, which has since been retweeted 39,000 times. About 17,000 people have also quote tweeted it, and more than 236,000 people have "liked" it.

Hudson Mohawke said people on the internet roasting the song doesn't bother him.

The song’s popularity exploded while Mohawke was on a work trip in South Korea. He has been glued to his phone since “Cbat” took off on sites like TikTok.

“Me and my girlfriend are on a trip just now,” Mohawke said Monday. “She’s like, ‘Get off your phone. I can’t hear this song anymore.’ And I’m just cackling.”

He ended up responding to some of the TikToks on Twitter.

When Mohawke made the song more than a decade ago, it was intended to be silly, he said. "Cbat" was part of the album "Satin Panthers," which Mohawke described as early groundwork for what would become electronic dance trap music.

"It was right on that era where dubstep was starting to become a thing in America, and it was becoming progressively more and more stupid and ridiculous and aggressive and sort of bro kind of music," he said. "A lot of what we were doing was a reaction to that and sort of the antithesis to that."

Mohawke said if he hadn't released his new, critically praised album "Cry Sugar" just weeks before "Cbat" went viral, he might've been more sensitive to its reception.

"It was not an entirely serious song in the first place. It's a little bit silly, and I've seen a lot of people who are like, 'You must be gutted; you must be really disappointed,'" Mohawke said of the response. "I'm like, 'This is great!' It's the perfect life for this particular piece of music."

Mohawke said he's glad he's at a point in his career where he doesn't need to "scramble" to capitalize on the viral success of "Cbat."

The experience has demonstrated how random the internet is and how any song can go viral, Mohawke said.

Thanks to the viral fame, as of Tuesday morning, the 11-year-old “Cbat” also ranked No. 1 on Spotify's "Viral 50 - USA" and No. 2 on the iTunes electronic chart.

"There's no amount of genius marketing that could do this," Mohawke said.