Reese Witherspoon posted tips for 2022. Ina Garten responded with her own relatable list.

The Barefoot Contessa has a lot to say about 2022 resolutions.

Food Network star Ina Garten on Wednesday told Reese Witherspoon that the actor's 2022 aspirations are very different than her own.

“Let's talk about habits!" Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I’m working towards: “1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. 3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!”

In response, Garten commented: "That sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!! My formula is easier to follow:

"1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love."

She added: "In a pandemic, I do what I can!"

The celebrity's response made its rounds on Twitter — with many noting that Garten's goals were more realistic.

"Living for Ina Garten’s reality check response to Reese Witherspoon’s aspirational lifestyle goals," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person tweeted: "NO RULES JUST COSMOS."