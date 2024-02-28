IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Richard Lewis, a revered comic and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, dies at 76

Richard Lewis, revered comic and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star, dies at 76

The comedian and actor passed away peacefully in his home after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night.
Richard Lewis performing.
Comedian Richard Lewis in Las Vegas in 2005.Ethan Miller / Getty Images
By Diana Dasrath, Rebecca Cohen and Daniel Arkin

Richard Lewis, the beloved stand-up comedian and a star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," has died, his publicist announced.

He was 76 years old.

Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack Tuesday night, according to his publicist, Jeff Abraham.

Richard Lewis on the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Richard Lewis on the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."HBO

The actor previously revealed that he had been living with Parkinson's disease in April of last year.

Joyce Lapinsky, Lewis’ wife, "thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time," according to the statement shared by Abraham.

Lewis can be seen co-starring in the final season of Larry David's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which is currently airing on HBO.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.

Rebecca Cohen

Rebecca Cohen is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.

Daniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin is a national reporter at NBC News.