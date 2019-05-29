Breaking News Emails
Rihanna surprised SZA with a Fenty Beauty gift card after the "Love Galore" singer said she was racially profiled while shopping at a Sephora makeup store in California.
In a recent Instagram Story, SZA shared that Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, sent her a handwritten note along with the gift card.
"Go buy yo Fenty Beauty in peace sis!" wrote Rihanna, who launched the cosmetics brand in 2017.
"Tanks queen!" SZA, 28, who was born Solána Imani Rowe, captioned the Instagram photo.
In a series of tweets several weeks ago, SZA said she was shopping for Fenty Beauty products at a Calabasas store outside of Los Angeles when an employee, whom she nicknamed "Sandy Sephora," called security to make sure she wasn't stealing.
"We had a long talk," the Grammy-nominated singer wrote in an April 30 post. "U have a blessed day Sandy."
In a second tweet SZA added: "Can a b**** cop her fenty in peace er whut."
Sephora did not immediately return NBC News' request for comment.
In a message on Twitter to SZA a day after her post, Sephora said it was looking into the incident.
"You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores," the beauty company wrote. "We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately."