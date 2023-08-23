Rihanna welcomes second child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child, a source close to the couple tells NBC News.
"They are enjoying this special time and overwhelmed with happiness," the source said.
The couple are also parents to a baby boy born in 2022.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome second babyAug. 22, 202300:24
Rihanna first revealed her pregnancy in February while performing at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
The singer, who also heads makeup line Fenty Beauty, released a maternity line earlier this month through her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.
"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent," she said in a press release.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first went public with their relationship in 2021 and in an interview with GQ the rapper called her the "love of my life."