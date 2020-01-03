Rising rapper Lexii Alijai, who died at 21, remembered by artists

Rising Minnesota rapper Alexis Alijai Lynch, who went by the stage name Lexii Alijai, died at 21 years old, her family announced on Jan 1.
"Everything about you is beautiful. From your heart to your dope own look," wrote LaMycha Jett, Lynch's cousin, alongside a collage of the artist in one of multiple posts about the musician. "You weren’t becoming a legend, you are a young legend. You touched so many people through your music."
The details surrounding Lynch's death were not immediately released. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Medical Examiner told NBC News that their office does not have a record of Lynch's death. NBC News has reached out to Lynch's family for comment.
"You’ve touched so many souls," Raeisah Clark, Lynch's other cousin, posted on social media. "Heaven better be good to you cause they lucky to have you."
Though Lynch had been making her own music since she was a child, she released her first official mixtape "Super Sweet 16's," on her 16th birthday, followed by the mixtapes "In the Meantime" and "feel∙less" in 2014. While in high school, the budding artist gained notoriety after posting viral videos of her rapping over Drake, 2Pac and Meek Mill songs. She became even more well-known after collaborating with Grammy-nominated musician Kehlani on the 2015 single "Jealous," which landed on Billboard's Top 40 charts. Lynch performed at the Soundset Music Festival in Minnesota alongside Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and Lizzo in 2016 and released her debut full-length studio album "Growing Pains" a year later.
Though her career was already prolific, her fans and fellow musicians say it was just beginning.
"This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious," wrote the rapper Bas on Twitter. "I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character."
Musician Ari Lenox also took to social media to mourn Lynch's death, as did Kehlani, who posted a several photos of her and Lynch to Instagram.
"I’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate," Kehlani wrote."You was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up."
Lynch remained active on social media until her death, where she had more than 87,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter. In what appears to be her last tweet, she wished David Ali, Kehlani's manager, a happy birthday.