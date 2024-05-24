Robert Downey Jr. roasts Chris Hemsworth by asking ‘Avengers’ cast to describe him in 3 words

Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his longtime Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. marked the occasion with a public roast of everyone’s favorite “Thor” actor. Downey asked their Marvel buddies Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to describe Hemsworth in three words. Their answers had the audience in laughter.

“What is Chris Hemsworth?” Downey asked. “Renner says, ‘Absurdly, annoyingly amazing.’ Ruffalo came in strong with ‘friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with ‘sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him the ‘second best Chris.’ And I’ll bring it to the here and now: There is no one who deserves it more. He is ‘Hollywood star recipient.’”

On a more serious note, Downey lauded Hemsworth for being one of the most remarkable people he knows. Hemsworth received his star the day before the opening of his latest movie, George Miller’s “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Downey said he “cannot wait” to see the movie and predicted “this is going to be the film of 2024.”

“I wrote all of my comments myself, which is why they are going to be quite insightful and brilliant,” Downey continued. “Beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being. You are a legend."

"Chris is a bit daunting to describe," he said. "He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection…down under…he has a true wit and depth of soul and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you. You keep us Hollywood folk on our toes because you’re just a real deal.”

In an interview with Variety to celebrate his Hollywood star, Hemsworth admitted that he thought he was getting the honor years ago in 2019 when the cast of “Avengers: Endgame” was asked to put their handprints in cement outside the legendary TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

“I thought that was the Walk of Fame! So when we did it, I thought, ‘Oh cool, I’m getting a star.’” Hemsworth said. “And someone told me, ‘No, that’s not what this is.’ I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, ‘So, where’s the star?’”