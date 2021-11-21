From Rock to Bond? Dwayne Johnson says he wants to play James Bond

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his eyes on a new role: 007.

In an interview with Esquire, Johnson said he wants to play the famous secret agent with a license to kill now that actor Daniel Craig's tenure as the character has come to a close.

"I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond," Johnson told Esquire.

He added that he has no desire to play one of the iconic bad guys who have graced the film series since its inception in 1962.

"I don't want to be a villain," he said. "You gotta be Bond."

Several men have portrayed the British icon, including Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.

Craig has had the role since 2006, and wrapped up his final appearance with the film "No Time To Die," which was released last month.

In the Esquire interview, Johnson touched on several topics beyond Bond, including that he urinates in bottles during his workouts.

He said the gyms he works out in often don't have restrooms, so instead he uses old water bottles to relieve himself.

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it. These are just bottles that I’m no longer using," he said.