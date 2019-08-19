Breaking News Emails
And The Rock says: I do!
Pro wrestler-turned-Hollywood leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii on Sunday, he announced on social media.
"We do," Johnson wrote on his Instagram Monday, with a picture of he and the bride, both wearing white atop an island cliff. "August 18th, 2019.Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."
Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, already have two young children, daughters Jasmine and Tia. He has a daughter, incoming New York University freshman Simone Alexandra, from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.
Celebrities like comedy actor Kevin Hart and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chimed in on The Rock's Instagram, congratulating the happy couple.
Johnson, a former college football player, is one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. His current movie, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" just slid to third place at the box office after two blockbuster weekends at No. 1.