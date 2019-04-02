Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 12:15 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will reportedly have heart surgery.

The news comes days after the band postponed its North American tour following doctors' telling Jagger he needed to take a break from touring to receive medical treatment.

The procedure will take place Friday in New York and the rocker is expected to make a full recovery and return to the stage this summer, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

In a tweet on Saturday, the band wrote that it was postponing shows in the U.S. and Canada due to Jagger's health.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly," the band posted.

"Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment," the post continued. "The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible."

The 75-year-old singer said he was "devastated" about postponing the tour.

"I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can," he tweeted. "Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during a concert of their "No Filter" European tour at the Orange Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, on June 26, 2018. Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters file

Jagger is the father to eight children, including model Georgia May Jagger, 27. His youngest child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, with his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, was born in December 2016. He began dating Hamrick following the 2014 death of his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott.

The Rolling Stones, which formed in London in 1962, was expected to begin the North American leg of their No Filter Tour on April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.