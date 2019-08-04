Breaking News Emails
“The Rookie” star Afton Williamson said Sunday that she quit the ABC police drama after experiencing racial discrimination, sexual harassment and assault.
In an Instagram post, Williamson accused executive producers and the show’s hair department of discrimination and making “racially charged inappropriate comments” while filming the pilot.
“During the season, it continued along with sexual harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the hair dept.,” she said.
The harassment later escalated to sexual assault during the show’s wrap party, she said.
Williamson said she reported the harassment, “outward racism” and “bullying behavior” to the series’ showrunner, but her claims were never investigated.
Williamson said the hair department worker was fired after the alleged assault.
An ABC spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment nor did a representative for showrunner Alexi Hawley.
Williamson said she would not return for the show’s second season, which is set to premier later this year.