Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Roy Horn, one half of the Siegfried and Roy”Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
In a statement, the spokesperson said Horn, 75, is responding well to treatment and that he and Siegfried Fischbacher “send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”
The pair was a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn’s neck during a show and dragged him off stage at the Mirage.
The mauling, which left Horn partially paralyzed, ended Siegfried and Roy’s act, though they performed once more in 2009 for ABC’s “20/20.”
In 2014, when the tiger died, Roy posted a tribute on the pair’s Facebook page saying that he felt “like a part of me is gone.”