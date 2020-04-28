Watch live: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti gives coronavirus update

Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

A spokesperson for the retired entertainer said that Horn is responding well to treatment.
Image: Ziegfield & Roy
Right, Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, left, of the animal magician duo 'Siegfried and Roy', play with a white tiger at the Hollywood Safari Park in Stuckenbrock, Germany on Jan. 1997.Boris Roessler / picture-alliance/dpa/AP file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Tim Stelloh and Diana Dasrath

Roy Horn, one half of the Siegfried and Roy”Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Horn, 75, is responding well to treatment and that he and Siegfried Fischbacher “send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

The pair was a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn’s neck during a show and dragged him off stage at the Mirage.

The mauling, which left Horn partially paralyzed, ended Siegfried and Roy’s act, though they performed once more in 2009 for ABC’s “20/20.”

In 2014, when the tiger died, Roy posted a tribute on the pair’s Facebook page saying that he felt “like a part of me is gone.”

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News, based in California.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.