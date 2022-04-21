After months of anticipation, Rudy Giuliani’s rumored appearance on “The Masked Singer” finally hit TV screens, followed by the shocking moment judge Ken Jeong walked out in protest.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Fox singing show in a jack-in-the box costume. He belted "Bad to the Bone."

When it came time for the big reveal, the judges laughed in shock. Jeong, seen with his arms crossed, was not so amused.

The judges had guessed the singer was Robert Duvall, Elon Musk and Al Roker. Judge Robin Thicke said when the mask came off, “This is definitely something I never would have guessed.”

During Giuliani's reprise of "Bad to the Bone," Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off stage.

Host Nick Cannon asked Giuliani, who has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen, why he came on the show “with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now.”

Giuliani said he came for his granddaughter.

“I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely,” Giuliani said.

“I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it’d be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun,” the 77-year-old said.

Giuliani has been the center of multiple controversies.

His law license in New York was suspended last June after a New York appellate court found he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election. His license in Washington, D.C., was suspended the following month.

Giuliani was also the subject of a federal investigation looking into whether he was involved in efforts to oust a former ambassador to Ukraine.

Deadline first reported he'd make an appearance on the show in February.