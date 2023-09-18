Russell Brand postpones comedy tour following sexual assault allegations

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Russell Brand has postponed his remaining U.K. comedy shows following the publication of multiple sexual abuse allegations against him over the weekend.

Brand was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by four women in a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. The comedian turned wellness influencer denied the allegations, saying that all of his relationships have been consensual.

His management announced that it would be suspending the end of his current "Bipolarisation" comedy tour in a statement Monday.

"We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it — but we know you’ll understand," the statement said.

It's unclear whether the dates will be rescheduled. Theatre Royal Windsor said it will be issuing refunds in line with the venue's policies.

Russell Brand leaves a theater after a comedy set in London on Saturday. James Manning / PA via AP

The Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches spoke to four women, one of whom said she had a three month relationship with Brand when she was 16 years old and that he forced her to perform oral sex.

She alleged that although she was of legal consenting age in the U.K., Brand guided her on how to present their relationship to her family and to save his contact under a different name. She also told The Times she reached out to Brand's literary agency in 2020 with her allegations.

Tavistock Wood Management Agency said Sunday that they dropped Brand as a client, adding that they were "horribly misled" by him.

NBC News has not independently confirmed any of the allegations against Brand.

Metropolitan Police Service told NBC News that it received a report of assault against Brand on Sunday, a day after the investigation's publication and a documentary that also aired Saturday.

The alleged assault occurred in 2003, in London's Soho neighborhood, according to the police department.

"We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us," Metropolitan Police Service said.

Bluebird, a division of Pan McMillian, also said Monday that it was suspending its pending publications with Brand.

“These are very serious allegations and in the light of them, Bluebird has taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand," the company said.

Brand has denied all of the allegations against him in a social media post.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said in a video.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.