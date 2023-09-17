Russell Brand's management agency terminates ties to him following sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand’s management agency terminated all professional ties to the actor and comedian after sexual assault allegations were published Saturday following a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a statement published on Sunday, Tavistock Wood Management Agency said they believe they “were horribly misled by him.”

“Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him," the agency said. "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

Four women have come forward with allegations against Brand that include rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The allegations against Brand were published Saturday following a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand has denied the allegations.

“But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” Brand said on a social media post.

One of the women who alleges she was groomed and raped by Brand at 16, told The Times that she went to Brand's literary agent at Tavistock Wood in 2020 with the allegations.

Three years later, Brand has been taken down from Tavistock Wood's website.

Channel 4, The Times and The Sunday Times aired a special on Saturday entitled “Russel Brand: In Plain Sight.” The documentary features five women who allege that Brand has raped, sexually assaulted or abused them.

Some of the allegations made against Brand happened while he was working as a host and presenter for the BBC from 2006 to 2008.

In a statement, the BBC said they "are urgently looking into the issues raised" by the documentary.

“Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations of which the BBC was one," the statement read. "As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 — as did the then controller of Radio 2. The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act."

U.K. women's charity, Trevi Women, announced that they cut ties with Brand after the documentary aired on Channel 4 Dispatches.

"We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation," the charity said in a statement, referring to a charity run by the comedian to support people recovering from addiction.