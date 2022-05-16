'Rust' producer says he is 'confident' movie will get completed

Anjul Nigam, one of the producers of "Rust," told The Hollywood Reporter that he is "confident" the film will get finished after the investigation into the fatal on-set shooting concludes.

His interview comes seven months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed on set of their New Mexico film after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop firearm.

The Oct. 21 incident, which also injured the film's director Joel Souza, currently remains under investigation by the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office.

“We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie," Nigam, who is bringing a new film to the the Cannes festival with Baldwin, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Nigam said. “The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

Representatives for Nigam, Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The production of “Rust” was shut down after the shooting Oct. 21.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in early December, Baldwin said he “didn’t pull the trigger." He said in January that he is complying with authorities in the shooting probe.

“The best way, the only way, we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth,” Baldwin said in an Instagram video in January. “That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power, everything in their power, to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters.”

The Associated Press reported in late April that New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau has asked Rust Movie Productions to pay $139,793 for firearms safety failures on the set.

“Our investigation found that this tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety,” Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a news release in April. “This is a complete failure of the employer to follow recognized national protocols that keep employees safe.”

A spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions told NBC News in a statement that it disagreed with OSHA's findings.

“While we appreciate OSHA’s time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Halyna’s family.”