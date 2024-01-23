Like lots of the internet, Ryan Gosling is disappointed Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn’t get Oscar nominations for ‘Barbie’

Actor Ryan Gosling is "disappointed" that two of the women who spearheaded the blockbuster hit "Barbie" were snubbed in Tuesday's Oscar nominations, though he still received recognition for his lesser role of "Ken."

Gosling issued a statement acknowledging his own nomination for best supporting actor that bluntly said both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie "should be recognized" for their work on the hit.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius," Gosling wrote. "To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

Robbie was not only the star and titular character, but she was also a producer of the film alongside Gerwig, who co-wrote and directed the film.

Ryan Gosling, left, Margot Robbie, center, with director Greta Gerwig on the set of "Barbie." Jaap Buitendijk / Warner Bros. Pictures

"Barbie," the summer hit that brought more than $1 billion at the box office, was a satire on patriarchal society that turned into a resounding salute to girlhood and feminism across the world. People of all gender identities flocked to theaters in pink in celebration of "Barbie," some even making their trip a double feature with "Oppenheimer."

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history," Gosling wrote.

Gosling ended his statement by congratulating "Barbie" co-star America Ferrera, who was nominated for best supporting actress. Ferrera also called the snubs "incredibly disappointing" in an interview with Variety.

"One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look," Ferrera said. "And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honors of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did."

As for Gerwig, Ferrera believes that she has done everything possible for a director to earn the Oscar nomination. Gerwig created a global phenomenon, Ferrera said, out of a world that "didn’t have inherent value to most people."

The lack of acknowledgment of both Gerwig and Robbie inspired ire against the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences across the internet. Critics have often accused the academy of excluding women and people of color.

Even actor John Stamos had something to say, as the former "Full House" star posted a TikTok to audio from the "Barbie" film. He praised both Gerwig and Robbie in his caption for "delving into feminist themes through the lens of Barbie and challenging patriarchal norms."

"This movie not only resonated deeply, but also grossed OVER a billion dollars," Stamos said. "Yet, in a twist of irony, both women were snubbed by the Academy. Everyone go re-watch Barbie tonight."