Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have pledged to match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians, Reynolds tweeted on Saturday.

As of Sunday, roughly 368,000 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

That number was rising, according to UNHCR.

Both Reynolds and Lively tweeted their promise to match donations made to "USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees."

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," Reynolds said in a retweet of the USA for UNHCR account.

On Instagram, Lively shared a similar message.

"@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families," Lively wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of what appeared to be an infant refugee from Ukraine.

The pledges from the stars comes amid the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fighting continued across the country on Sunday, as Ukraine's stiffer-than-expected resistance appeared to be stymieing the Russian assault, according to a United States defense official.

Blasts and air-raid sirens were heard in the area around Kyiv as Russian troops moved into the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, local officials said.