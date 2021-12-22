Ryan Reynolds says he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck at this one NYC pizzeria

Actor Ryan Reynolds said he has repeatedly been mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizzeria in New York City — and has never bothered to correct them.

In Monday's episode of the "Dear Hank & John" podcast, Reynolds said: “There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years. They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them."

The 45-year-old actor said he believes it "would not go over well" if he revealed his true identity, adding it's been "years."

“They’ll ask how J.Lo is, and I go ‘great’ and just get my pizza and go off," he told podcast hosts John and Hank Green. "When I leave, I think they’re like, ‘I don’t think Ben Affleck is amused by us. I gotta be more chipper. I gotta take care of Ben.’”

It isn't the first time the "Deadpool" actor has been confused for another celebrity.

On the podcast Reynolds, who recently starred in Netflix’s “Red Notice," revealed he has also been confused with Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.