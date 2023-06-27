Ryan Seacrest will succeed Pat Sajak as host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of the syndicated game show "Wheel of Fortune" after longtime master of ceremonies Pat Sajak retires at the end of the next season, the program's producer announced Tuesday.

Seacrest, a stalwart of American television and radio, signed a "multi-year agreement" to host the show starting in 2024, Sony Pictures Television said in a news release. He will also serve as a consulting producer.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," he said in a statement, referring to co-host Vanna White.

"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," Seacrest added. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Sajak announced his plans to retire two weeks ago.

"Well, the time has come," he tweeted June 12. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months."

