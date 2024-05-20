Ryan Sutter clarifies his cryptic Mother’s Day post about wife Trista: ‘She is searching a bit’

Bachelor Nation OG Ryan Sutter wants fans to know that all is well in his marriage to wife Trista Sutter after sharing a series of cryptic posts on social media.

“Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great,” Ryan, a firefighter, captioned an Instagram on May 18. “Trista is at a place in life where she is a searching a bit.

“An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest,” he continued. “With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.

“I miss her. We miss her,” Ryan, 49, added.

In the photo, a black and white selfie, the father of two wears a somber expression.

On Mother’s Day, Ryan revealed that he’s been solo parenting his and Trista’s two children, Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15, while she’s at an undisclosed location.

“Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time,” he wrote, referring to Maxwell and Blakesley. “Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do.”

Five days later, Ryan opened up about wanting to hear Trista’s voice.

“I really wish I could talk to you,” he wrote, in part. “So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone.”

“I’m not sure he realizes how much this makes it seem like she’s dead,” one person wrote in the comments.

Several fans suggested that Trista, 51, is filming a reality show with fellow “Bachelorette” alum Ali Manno (formerly Fedotowsky). Manno recently announced she was signing off from Instagram.

“Thank you for holding down the fort and supporting me in this @kevinmanno,” she said. “Don’t get too used to the house being so clean while I’m gone. I’ll be back to mess it up before you know it. Love you!!!”

Ryan has not publicly commented on Trista’s whereabouts.

The Sutters met in 2003 on the first season of “The Bachelorette,” and have been married for two decades. Last year, the the couple relocated from Vail, Colorado, to Denver.