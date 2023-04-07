S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies at 46, months after U.K. pop group announced reunion tour

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died just months after the British pop band announced its fall reunion tour, the band and his family said. He was 46.

On the band’s official Instagram page, the group wrote it was “truly devastated” by Cattermole’s death.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the band wrote. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

The singer was found on April 6 at his home in Dorset. He was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” reads a statement published by the BBC, attributed to Cattermole’s family and the band.

The statement notes that a cause of death is currently unknown.

“Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time,” it continues.

Cattermole was 21 when he found global stardom as part of S Club 7. Formed in 1998, the group — created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — signed with Polydor Records and hit the charts at No. 1 on its debut single, “Bring it All Back.”

Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7 on Feb. 14 in London. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images For XIX Management

More hits followed with “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin.’” The septet also starred in a successful BBC television series called “Miami 7,” which aired for four seasons. The youth-targeted sitcom — billed as “the Monkees for a new generation” — aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and later on ABC Family, following the group from London to Florida seeking fame, fortune and fun.

S Club 7 is reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour with an 11-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland later this year. The group’s remaining members include Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara.