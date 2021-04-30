'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape rented in 1999 leads to felony charge for Texas woman

A Texas woman was charged with a felony for not returning a VHS tape of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" that was rented over 20 years ago.

Former Oklahoma resident Caron McBride, 52, says that she first learned of the charges when she tried to change her name on her driver's license after she was married in Texas in November of 2020.

"I went to change my driver's license, during this Covid thing you had to make an appointment, and so, I sent them an email and they sent me an email and they told me... that I had an issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did," McBride told NBC News.

Melissa Joan Hart with Salem the cat, as Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Bob D'Amico / Walt Disney Television via Getty

When McBride was referred to the Cleveland County District Clerk's office in Oklahoma for more information, a woman informed her that she had felony embezzlement charge — and it was because of a VHS tape that was rented in 1999 and never returned.

The tape was "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," rented from a video store in Norman, Oklahoma, called Movie Place. The store closed in 2008, according to KOKH.

"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," McBride said. "Before she told me what what the charge was regarding, she told me she was even embarrassed to say what it was for."

McBride says she had no knowledge of the VHS tape being in her possession and thinks it was likely rented by a man she was dating at the time, probably for his two daughters, who never brought it back.

She says she's completely unfamiliar with the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom, saying she never watched the series when it aired from 1996 to 2003 .

For years, McBride struggled to retain employment and was let go from various jobs on several occasions for unknown reasons. She now believes the felony charge on her record may have contributed to those job losses.

Fortunately for McBride, the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office decided to dismiss the case. She then wrote to the DA's office last week pleading for the charge to be expunged.

McBride last Friday received a signed response and confirmation from the Cleveland County District Attorney that the expungement was complete.

Because the store where the VHS was rented is no longer in business, there is formally no victim in this case and McBride maintains there was no malintent regarding the expired rental.

"I had never watched the show before, so when the woman told me what tape it was, I knew it couldn't have been me," said McBride. "Funny enough, my husband and I decided to look it up online last night and watch together for the first time... it's still not my cup of tea."