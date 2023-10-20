SAG-AFTRA issues new guidelines for 'strike-friendly' Halloween costumes

If you're striking with SAG-AFTRA, make sure your Halloween character costume isn’t out of character. The actors union warned its thousands of members not to dress up as characters of struck content this trick-or-treat season.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA issued new guidance for "strike-friendly" Halloween costumes, advising its members to dress up as generalized characters — such as zombies and spiders — over specific characters featured in content from companies the union is striking against.

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract," the release said.

The union's guidance also asks members to refrain from posting photos of costumes inspired by struck content on social media platforms. However, characters from non-struck content — such as animated TV shows — are okay to go, per the release.

This means costume ideas from major box office hits from this year, like "Barbie" or "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," could cross the picket line.

Despite the SAG-AFTRA advice, dressing up as iconic film and TV characters will stay popular this year.

Among the top searches for costumes this past week are "Daredevil," "Princess Diaries" and "Monster High," according to Google Trends. Popular partner costumes include a number of fan favorites, too: "Ross and Rachel" and "Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole" are among the contenders, according to the search engine.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA were suspended last week. The union has been on strike since July 14.

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, the motion pictures trade association, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The AMPTP represents NBCUniversal, which is the parent company of NBC News.