Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, seeks spousal support from the pop star

Sam Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" in his petition for divorce from singer Britney Spears, according to the filing obtained by NBC News on Thursday.

The petition, filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Wednesday, also states the Asghari will seek spousal support from his estranged wife. It states that Asghari is requesting that Spears pay for his attorneys fees.

"Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the filing states. "Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof."

A source familiar with the couple’s situation told NBC News on Wednesday that the two were separated, with Asghari moving out of the home the couple shared and living in his own place.

Representatives for Spears, 41, an Asghari, 29, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and began dating shortly afterward. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and held a star-studded ceremony inside Spears’ Los Angeles home in June 2022.

Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years, after her parents petitioned the court in 2008. During that time she had no legal authority over her own medical decisions or contracts, including a legal marriage, until the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

Court documents filed during the conservatorship in September 2021 indicated that she had requested her attorneys draft a prenuptial agreement following her engagement. The contents of the agreement are not publicly available.

Spears most recently posted Instagram photos of her and Asghari together in July riding horses on a beach. Weeks before that, she posted photos and videos of them traveling together.