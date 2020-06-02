Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Actor Samantha Ware accused her former "Glee" co-star Lea Michele of hypocrisy after Michele posted a tweet in support of Black Lives Matter, stating that Michele made her time on the show "a living hell" and made her question whether to continue pursuing a career in Hollywood.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?!" Ware tweeted Monday, in response to Michele's Friday tweet. "CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET."

Ware, who played Jane Hayward on the sixth season of the show, added that Michele, who rose to fame as the show's lead, Rachel Berry, told everyone on-set that she would "s--t" in Ware's wig "among other traumatic microaggressions."

Neither Michele nor Ware responded to NBC News' requests for comment.

Other "Glee" actors, several of whom are black, also publicly alleged that Michele treated them poorly.

Jeanté Godlock, who acted on "Glee" as part of the show's ensemble cast, responded to Ware, writing, "did somebody say cockroaches? because that's what she used to refer to the background as on the set of glee. but we grow up and we don't stay background forever sooooo..."

"GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE,'" tweeted Dabier Snell, who played a student in a 2014 episode of the show. "F--- YOU LEA."

Alex Newell, who played Wade "Unique" Adams on Glee, responded to Ware's tweet with the "Get her, Jade!" meme from "Drag Race: Untucked," which is used to denote agreement. And William Bart Belli, a model and former contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race," wrote that Michele had treated him "so subhuman" he'd left "Glee."

This is not the first time Michele has been accused of treating her co-stars badly.

"She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me," Naya Rivera wrote in her 2016 memoir, "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up." "Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong."

Michele faces repercussions for the alleged mistreatment of members of the "Glee" cast. HelloFresh, a recipe kit delivery service, announced Tuesday that it was terminating its contract with the actress.

"HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind," the company tweeted. "We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."