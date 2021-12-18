'Saturday Night Live' announces no live audience for final 2021 show due to omicron

"Saturday Night Live" announced that it will not have a live audience for tonight's show due to the recent spike in the omicron variant.

There will also be limited cast and crew on set, according to a series of tweets.

"The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," the tweet read. "If you have won tickets to this show, you will be receiving more information soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

This is the last show for the year. Actor Paul Rudd will host and Charli XCX will be the musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.