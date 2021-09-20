See the full list of Emmy winners (live updates)

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are here.

With a wave of historic nominations — from Mj Rodriguez in “Pose” to Bowen Yang in “Saturday Night Live” — this year’s show could be unlike any other.

The event, held at L.A. Live's Event Deck, will be broadcast in a live telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. NBC will be updating the full list of winners below as they are announced.

From best direction of a drama series to lead actress in a comedy series, here is a full list of winners and nominees.

Outstanding comedy series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily In Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist”

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

James Burrows, “B Positive” (for the episode “Pilot”)

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (for the episode “There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (for the episode “Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (for the episode “Biscuits”)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (for the episode “The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (for the episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (for the episode “In Case Of Emergency”)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (for the episode “Pilot”)

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (for the episode “There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Maya Erskine, “PEN15” (for the episode “Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (for the episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (for the episode “Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (for the episode “In Case Of Emergency”)

Outstanding drama series

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“Pose” (FX Networks)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid's Tale” (Hulu)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Josh O'Connor, “The Crown”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

McKenna Grace, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (for the episode “Diamond Of The First Water”)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (for the episode “Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (for the episode “Fairytale”)

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (for the episode “War”)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid's Tale” (for the episode “The Wilderness”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (for the episode “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (for the episode "Sundown")

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (for the episode “Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (for the episode “What I Know”)

WINNER: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (for the episode “War”)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid's Tale” (for the episode “Home”)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (for the episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (for the episode “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare Of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen's Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Outstanding television movie

WINNER: “Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie's Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Kate Winslet, “Mare Of Easttown”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen's Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

WINNER: Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen's Gambit”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen's Gambit”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton”

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (for the episode “Ego Death”)

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (for the episode “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Craig Zobel, “Mare Of Easttown”

Scott Frank, “The Queen's Gambit”

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad”

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision”

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare Of Easttown”

Scott Frank, “The Queen's Gambit”

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, “WandaVision” (for the episode “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision” (for the episode “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)

Laura Donney, “WandaVision” (for the episode “Previously On”)

Outstanding host for a reality or competition program

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

WINNER: RuPaul, “RuPaul's Drag Race”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”

Outstanding structured reality program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” (HGTV)

WINNER: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (National Geographic)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

Outstanding unstructured reality program

“Becoming” (Disney+)

“Below Deck” (Bravo)

“Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix)

WINNER: “RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked” (VH1)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

Outstanding competition program

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

WINNER: “RuPaul's Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding directing for a reality program

Mark Perez, “Queer Eye” (for the episode “Preaching Out Loud”)

WINNER: Nick Murray, “RuPaul's Drag Race” (for the episode “Gettin' Lucky”)

Bertram van Munster, “The Amazing Race” (for the episode “Give Me A Beard Bump”)

Alan Carter, “The Voice” (for the episode “The Blind Auditions Premiere”)

Ari Boles, “Top Chef” (for the episode “Pan African Portland”)

Outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series

WINNER: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS” (YouTube)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News” (Paramount+)

“The Randy Rainbow Show” (YouTube)

Outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series

Brendan Scannell, “Bonding”

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart”

John Travolta, “Die Hart”

John Lutz, “Mapleworth Murders”

WINNER: J.B. Smoove, “Mapleworth Murders”

Outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart”

WINNER: Keke Palmer, “Keke Palmer's Turnt Up With The Taylors”

Paula Pell, “Mapleworth Murders”

Kerri Kenney-Silver, “Reno 911!”

Outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed” (TBS)

“Inside Pixar” (Disney+)

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community” (FX Networks)

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen” (Bravo)

WINNER: “Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man” (YouTube)

Outstanding variety talk series

“Conan” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding variety sketch series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

“Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special”

“Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

“8:46 - Dave Chappelle”

“A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne's American Utopia”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

Outstanding directing for a variety series

Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (for the episode “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”)

Alexander J. Vietmeier, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (for the episode “Episode 1085a”)

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher” (for the episode “Episode 1835”)

WINNER: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (for the episode “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (for the episode “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods”)

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle, “8:46 - Dave Chappelle”

Thomas Schlamme, “A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote”

WINNER: Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside”

Spike Lee, “David Byrne's American Utopia”

Ben Winston, “Friends: The Reunion”

Outstanding writing for a variety series

Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, Kindsey Young, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

WINNER: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O'Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Celeste Yim, Dave Sirus, Mike Lawrence, Emma Clark, Sam Jay, “Saturday Night Live”

Jenny Hagel, Demi Adejuyigbe, Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, Amber Ruffin, “The Amber Ruffin Show”

Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, Stephen T. Colbert, Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding writing for a variety special