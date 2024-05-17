See Kevin Costner in new trailer for his Western epic, 'Horizon'

A new Kevin Costner movie is on the horizon.

The latest trailer for his upcoming two-part Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” came out May 17, exclusively on the "TODAY" show.

The trailer begins with a man saying how dangerous the West can be before he and Costner draw guns and shoot. Costner then mulls over heading for an area known as Horizon.

“A place where I might be able to see myself,” he says.

The trailer then shows the perils of settling, along with plenty of action and what looks to be a dose of romance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Costner’s upcoming Western film.

What is ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ about?

The film is set during the Civil War and follows Costner’s character Hayes Ellison as he ventures over to a new land called Horizon — and all that he encounters along the way.

“‘Horizon: An American Saga’ explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat and tears of many,” reads a press release about the movie.

“Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Who stars in ‘Horizon: An American Saga’?

In addition to Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson and Jeff Fahey also star in the movie, which Costner co-wrote and directed.

Kevin Costner plays Hayes Ellison in “Horizon: An American Saga.”Warner Bros. Pictures via Youtube

The movie marks Costner’s first time helming a film since the Western “Open Range” in 2003.

When is ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ being released?

“Horizon: An American Saga” will be released in two parts, with the first coming out June 28, and the second one hitting theaters Aug. 16.

Where do things stand with Kevin Costner and ‘Yellowstone’?

“Horizon” comes as Costner’s future on the Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone” has been thrown into doubt.

In February 2023, reports stated that Costner had scheduling conflicts when filming “Yellowstone” and that he only gave a week of availability to film the second part of Season Five.

The Oscar winner, who has played John Dutton since the show premiered in 2018, shared in May 2024 that he has always focused on the hit series.

“But if you know me well enough, I made ‘Yellowstone’ the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong,” he told Deadline earlier this week.

Costner said he had a contract for a fifth, sixth and seventh season of “Yellowstone,” and after negotiating for two to three months, the contract became one for season 5A and 5B. He also explained that he was putting the “Yellowstone” schedule first and squeezing in his film when he could, but it became complicated when timing continually shifted.

“I left my movie to be on time for them for 5B. I left exactly when they wanted, and it made it hard on me. It turns out they didn’t have the scripts for 5B,” he said.

NBC News had previously reached out to Paramount Network for comment but didn’t hear back.