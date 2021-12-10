‘Selling Sunset’ star Maya Vander opens up about stillbirth

Maya Vander, one of the stars of Netflix's hit reality TV show "Selling Sunset," opened up on Friday about her pregnancy loss.

In an Instagram post, the realtor shared a photo of a box filled with neatly folded baby clothing.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks," she wrote in the post. "I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box…"

"I do not wish this on anyone," Vander, who is a mother of two, wrote. "What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me."

A spokesperson for Vander did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for follow-up comment.

In her post, Vander said she decided to share the update with her followers because she shares her pregnancies with viewers on the show, which debuted its fourth season on Nov. 24. She had announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in July.

"I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question," she wrote. "You will always be in our heart Mason Miller."