Shailene Woodley criticizes media amid fiancé Aaron Rodgers' vaccine controversy

Actress Shailene Woodley criticized the media, saying it's "grasping at straws," amid the revelation her fiancé, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, isn't vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Saturday, Woodley posted to her Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours, taking a jab at the media coverage of her and Rodgers.

“just read somewhere that the media is claiming i deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos,’” she wrote. “(an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies)."

Woodley continued adding, “do you even know how stories work brah ?? they self delete after 24 hrs.”

She then claimed the media is determined to "make a story out of nothing,”

"grasping at straws my dears …” she wrote.

Rodgers came under fire after it was revealed that he was not vaccinated after testing positive for Covid. Rodgers had previously claimed he had been 'immunized."

Rodgers will miss a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to his positive Covid status.

Unvaccinated players are required to spend a minimum of 10 days away from their team and can only return when they're asymptomatic, according to the National Football League’s health and safety protocols. Vaccinated players who test positive only need two negative tests, one day apart, in order to return to playing.

During an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers claimed to be allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The 37-year-old football player also said he refused to get Johnson & Johnson shot after hearing of people having adverse reactions to it.

The number of people who have had allergic reactions to Covid vaccines is very small, about two to five cases per million doses, according to Dr. Niraj Patel of Atlanta, chair of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force.

Rodgers also opened up about receiving monoclonal antibodies. However, he didn't reveal how he gained access to monoclonal antibodies, since they're usually set aside for people at highest risk of severe Covid.

He also raved about taking Ivermectin, a drug generally used to deworm animals. The Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved the use of Ivermectin to treat or prevent Covid-19. The agency has also warned against taking the veterinary form of the drug.