Shannen Doherty says 'miracle' cancer infusion has given her new hope

Shannen Doherty shared a positive update on her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer thanks to what the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star called a "miracle" treatment.

"I'm on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kind of was like we're going to keep going with this and see," Doherty said in a conversation with her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, on Monday's episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast.

"After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That like I sort of rolled the dice and said let's keep going," Doherty said.

The actor did not name the exact infusion treatment she is currently undergoing, but described it as a positive step in her ongoing battle with cancer.

The success of the treatment may be "God intervening and being like I'm going to give her a break," Doherty added.

Throughout the years, Doherty has candidly documented her journey with the illness.

The 52-year-old actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent treatment for around two years before announcing her remission in 2017.

Doherty publicly disclosed in 2020 that she received a second diagnosis of breast cancer, this time at stage 4. The cancer spread to her brain and bones in 2023.

"Every day is a gift, and there are so many new things in the works that I think hope is always there," Doherty said on her podcast. "All I can do is live each day in as much of a positive manner, with a lot of hope, as I can."