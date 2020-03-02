Shannen Doherty shares breast cancer update

Shannen Doherty shared a life update, after revealing last month that she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2019.
The "90210" and "Charmed" actress posted a series of photos, including one alongside model Anne Marie Kortright and celebrity trainer Kira Stokes, on Instagram Sunday, writing that her friends and nutritious eating are helping her maintain her health.
"After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I'm back at it," Doherty wrote. "Taking care of myself and embracing everyday."
Doherty added that forging ahead was "not always easy" and that sometimes she faces days where she feels "depressed."
Yet the combination of hiking and learning healthy and "sustainable" ways of cooking has empowered her.
"I feel better," Doherty wrote. "My skin is alive and so am I."
Doherty, 48, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent treatment for about two years before announcing in 2017 that she was in remission. She received a second diagnosis of breast cancer about a year ago.
"I'm petrified. I'm pretty scared," Dougherty told ABC News' "Good Morning America" last month. "There are definitely days where I say, 'Why me?'"
Doherty said she decided to announce her diagnosis last month because she suspected it would have been made public anyway because her health struggle is mentioned in a lawsuit she has filed against the insurance company State Farm.
"I'd rather people hear it from me," Doherty told "Good Morning America." "I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document."
In her lawsuit Doherty alleges that the insurer denied claims she made after her house was damaged in the Woolsey Fire, which devastated parts of Southern California in 2018. State Farm told NBC News that while it empathizes with Doherty's health issues, it believes it "upheld" its commitment to her.