Sharon Stone's Bumble profile restored after users thought account was fake

Bumble has restored Sharon Stone's account after the Golden Globe-winning actress said she was blocked from the dating app because users thought her profile was fake.
"I went on the @bumble dating [site] and they closed my account," Stone wrote Monday morning, in a tweet that has received more than 40,000 likes. "Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!"
"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?" Stone, best known for starring in the 1992 drama "Basic Instinct," added. "Don’t shut me out of the hive."
Bumble, a dating app that gained prominence by only allowing women to message men first in straight relationships, responded to Stone's tweet a few hours later, explaining that users likely thought her profile "was too good to be true" and said it has since restored her account.
"We've made sure that you won't be blocked again," the app wrote on Twitter. "We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"
Clare O'Connor, the editorial director of Bumble, also commented on Stone's tweet, stating that she hopes Stone finds her "honey."
Many were surprised to learn that Stone used Bumble in the first place, lamenting that if she was on Bumble, there would be "no hope for the rest of us." Yet others took the opportunity to ask Stone out for a date and asked her to send them a direct message.
Stone, 61, married producer Michael Greenberg in 1984, but the pair divorced three years later. She then married journalist Phil Bronstein in 1994, their marriage ended in divorce in 2004.
"I was just not that girl who was told that a man would define me," Stone told Grazia magazine in 2018. "I was told that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it wouldn't be an arrangement, it would be an actual partnership. And those are hard to find."