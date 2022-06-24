Sharon Stone says she 'lost nine children by miscarriage'

Sharon Stone revealed she suffered nine miscarriages, saying women are often "made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure."

The 64-year-old "Basic Instinct" star shared her story on Tuesday in a comment on an Instagram post by People magazine, which featured "Dancing With the Stars" veteran Peta Murgatroyd opening about suffering a miscarriage while her husband and fellow dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine.

“We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss," Stone begins. "I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

She continued: “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort,” she added.

About one in 10 women will have a miscarriage in their lifetime, with an estimated 23 million miscarriages occurring globally, according to a 2021 series of articles published in The Lancet medical journal.

Stone, who adopted her sons Roan, Laird and Quinn, has previously opened up about her miscarriages due to an autoimmune disease and endometriosis.

Last year, after publishing her autobiography, "The Beauty of Living Twice," Stone told BBC's "Woman's Hour" in an interview that she felt a "global sisterhood" with women who have spoken out about their struggles, including Vanessa Kirby and Chrissy Teigen.

"We’re finally reaching a point in our global sisterhood, where we speak to the issues of loss and heartache and rape and brutalization and all of the things that happened to us and to our bodies, and that our minds and heart have to go through and we’re not carrying the water anymore," she said.

"We are not carrying shame that doesn’t belong to us. We are letting it out."