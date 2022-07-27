Shawn Mendes cancels tour to focus on his mental health

Musician Shawn Mendes announced a premature end to his "Wonder" tour Wednesday after his mental health took a toll, he said.

Mendes had postponed several dates earlier this month after opening up about the difficulty of being on the road. His remaining dates in the U.S. and abroad have been now been officially canceled, he said in an update.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," Mendes wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Mendes, 23, acknowledged how fans excitement over his return to live shows since the pandemic and their likely disappointment at the news of his decision to take a step back.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," Mendes said. "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Comments on Mendes' statement were overwhelmingly supportive, with many fans expressing that they were proud of Mendes for his honesty.

"Your mental health is the most important and I'm so proud of you for recognizing that and putting yourself first!!" one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another commented that, "showing vulnerability just makes us see how strong u are."

In his prior statement announcing that he was suspending his tour, Mendes explained that while he thought he was ready to get back on the road, the decision was "premature."

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he said.

Mendes has been candid about his experience with stage fright and mental health struggles in the past. He spoke with actor Dax Shepard about learning to deal with his anxiety in an "Armchair Expert" podcast interview two years ago.

"I feel like I’m doing more for my mental health to stay above water than anything else in my life," he said at the time.