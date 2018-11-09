Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Shots were fired at a Los Angeles estate where Kanye West and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine were filming a music video Thursday night.

Beverly Hills police told NBC News that reports of the shots fired on the 900 block of North Alpine came in at 10:25 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET Friday). TMZ reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine was filming a video with West at the location, and Nicki Minaj was also supposed to be in the video, but hadn't arrived yet.

West left and production on the video was halted, TMZ reported. Police said no one was injured, and they haven't identified a suspect.

Rapper 50 Cent also posted about the shooting on Instagram, writing, "now somebody done shot my son video up in LA," referring to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who he often calls his son.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, avoided prison time last month when he was sentenced to probation for violating the terms of a plea agreement related to his 2015 arrest for using of a child in a sexual performance.

West has not said anything about the incident, but amid reports his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, evacuated their Calabasas home, wrote on Twitter Friday, "Thank you for everyone’s prayers. Our family is safe and close."