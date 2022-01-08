Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, dies from apparent suicide after going missing

Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, died after he went missing earlier in the week, the Irish singer announced on Twitter Friday.

"My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

The death was confirmed by O'Connor's management company.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that Sinead’s son Shane has indeed passed. We would politely ask that the utmost respect and compassion be observed at this most difficult time for Sinead and family," 67 Management said in a statement on Saturday.

Shane had apparently been on suicide watch at a hospital in Dublin, Ireland, according to tweets posted on Sinead O'Connor's personal Twitter account.

The singer blamed the hospital for letting the teen "out of their grasp."

"This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station," she wrote. "If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

In another message, Sinead O'Connor pleaded with her son not to harm himself.

"Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing," she tweeted. "My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital."

Police in Dublin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. The department told The U.S. Sun that Shane was found dead on Friday in Wicklow, south of Dublin.

